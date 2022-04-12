17-5A Softball: Ladycats score 7 in the 3rd to put away Maidens, 13-4

Whitehouse scored seven runs in the top of the third inning to break a 2-2 tie and the Ladycats went on to defeat Jacksonville, 13-4, at Fightin' Maiden Field on Monday evening.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, but was moved up a day in an effort to avoid inclement weather that is forecast for Tuesday,
Jacksonville (3-15-1, 1-6) out hit Whitehouse 9-7, but left 10 runners stranded on base, compared to the Ladycats leaving four aboard.
Jasmine Gallegos and Toniyah Tyler had two hits each for the Maidens.
Gallegos laced a double and Tyler drove in a run.
Claire Gill also stroked a two-base hit for Jacksonville.
Adding a base hit each for the Maidens was Juliana Harwell, Lakyn Robinson, Jayden Smith and Jessica Sims.
Jacksonville will travel to Tyler High on Thursday to face the Lady Lions. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
