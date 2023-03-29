A win is a win, regardless of what form it comes in.
After almost run ruling Palestine, Jacksonville held on to top the visiting Ladycats, 10-8, in a District 18-4A encounter that was played on Tuesday evening.
The two teams combined for 26 hits, with the Maidens (11-11-1, 2-1) hammering out 13 singles to go along with a Jasmine Gallegos home run and Palestine (6-13, 0-4) collecting a dozen hits.
Jacksonville led 10-0 after four complete before Palestine scored three times in the top of the fifth to avoid the mercy rule being evoked.
The Ladycats continued to dig and claw and added five additional runs in the final two innings.
