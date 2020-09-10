Jacksonville ISD has once again teamed up with Cherokee County Public Health Department and the Texas Division Emergency Management to offer free walk-up COVID-19 testing in Jacksonville this weekend.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Jacksonville ISD's John Alexander Gymnasium, 800 Farnsworth St.
No appointment is necessary; symptoms not required. However, organizers are asking that individuals provide a cell phone number, as tests will be returned only by text message.
Pre-register for Saturday's event at texas.curativeinc.com
Meanwhile, ongoing opportunities for free testing in East Texas include those at:
• The Tyler Senior Center, at 1915 Garden Valley Rd. in Tyler. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. No appointment needed for the oral saliva testing; open to all, whether they have symptoms or not. A valid ID is required, and contact information will be requested when you are able to be tested, not while you wait in line, according to a release. Participants must provide a working cell number, with results provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
• Brookshire's Culinary Center, 200 Rice Rd. in Tyler. Drive-thru testing is provided from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday and Wednesday, by appointment only. Anyone may register for the self-administered nasal swab testing. Individuals must provide an email address where results can be sent from eTrueNorth.
• Louis Morgan Drugs Pharmacy #1, 1900 S. High St. in Longview. Drive-through testing is by appointment only, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The self-administered nasal swab is available for anyone. Those tested must provide an email address to receive results from eTrueNorth.
NET Health reminds individuals that each person seeking testing must provide a working cell phone number so that the company providing the testing can contact them.
“These COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the agency that will also contact each tested person to notify them of their test results,” according to NET Health officials.
Additional information is available on NETHealthCOVID19.org, under “Local Testing Options,” by clicking the 'Testing' link at the top of the website, or going to www.nethealthcovid19.org/testing
