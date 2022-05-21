MADISONVILLE - The Alto Yellowjackets saw their season come to an end on Saturday afternoon at Madisonville High School after Centerville handed the Jackets a 6-0 loss in the second game of a best-of-three UIL, Class 2A, Regional Quarterfinal series.
The Tigers (26-4) also won the opener, 7-3, on Thursday night in Hudson.
Centerville advances to play either Maud or Rivercrest in the regional semi-final round next week
Alto ends the year with a 21-10 record.
Leading 2-0, Centerville sent three men in to score in the bottom of the fifth inning to put the Jackets' backs against the wall.
Nevertheless, Alto was able to mount what had the potential to be a rally in the top of the sixth when Alejandro Gomez led off with a walk against Tiger starter Sully Hill.
With one out, Isaack Weatherford got aboard after being drilled by a pitch.
The Jackets were able to load the bases after Hill, who was perhaps starting to wilt in the 92-degree heat and 54%-humidity afternoon, walked Tooter Bolton.
After the walk to Bolton, Kason Jeitz came on to pitch and he got the first man that he faced to ground into a 6-4-3, inning-ending double play.
Centerville went on to add a single run in the home half of the sixth.
Hill pitched 5.1 frames and gave up no runs on two hits. He fanned 10 and walked four.
Jeitz notched the save following a 1.2-frame effort that saw him give one hit and fan one Yellowjacket.
Logan Rogers pitcher five innings for Alto and gave up five runs (all unearned) on four hits. He struck out five and walked a couple.
Pursley came on to pitch the sixth for the Jackets.
Alto had three hits in the game, singles by Jackson Duplichain, Weatherford and Keegan Davis.
The top hitter for the Tigers was James Bodine (2-3, 2B, 2-RBI).
Playing in their final game as Yellowjackets were seniors: Jaydon Skinner, Jackson Howell, Logan Rogers, Isaack Weatherford and Tooter Bolton.
