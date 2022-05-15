A UIL, Class 2A, regional quarterfinal best-of-3 series between No. 7-ranked Alto and No. 6-ranked Centerville, will commence at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Hudson High School.
Game 2, and a rubber game, if needed, will take place starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Madisonville High School.
Alto will bring a 21-8 record into the series, while the Tigers stand at 23-3.
The winner of the Alto-Centerville series will advance to play either Maud or Rivercrest in the regional semi-final round.
