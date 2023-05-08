Baseball: Alto-Garrison Area series to be played at Rusk High School

ALTO - With a wet weather forecast on tap for the area this week, securing a facility with an artificial playing surface is, without question, at the forefront of all coaches' minds.
With that said, the Class 2A, Region III Area series between Alto and Garrison will be played at Rusk High School.
The series opener is set to get under way at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Game 2 will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, and if a third game is needed, it will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
Alto (19-8) stopped Jewitt Leon in a one game affair in the Bi-district round, while Garrison (23-5-2) swept Broaddus.
