Baseball: Rich's strong outing on the mound pays dividends for Guard

PLANO - Lex Rich allowed only one hit in five innings of work as Brook Hill went on to defeat Grapevine Faith Christian, 5-3, in the Prestonwood Tournament in Plano.
Rich walked three and struck out two.
Ben Braatz tossed the final two frames for the Guard and allowed three tuns (two earned). He also fanned three Lions.
Leading hitters for the Guard (1-1) were Ben Crutsinger (2B, RBI), Andrew Sims (1B, 2 RBI), Rich (1B, RBI), David Sims (1B, RBI) and Samuel Williams (1B).
