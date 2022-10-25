bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Football Poll-Week 10

With just two weeks left in the regular season for high school football teams, there wasn't a lot of movement in the latest #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Football Poll.
Longview continue to pick up 13 of 14 first place votes to stay atop the Class 6A/5A/4A poll with 209 points.
Carthage, with one first place vote and 197 points, was second followed by the Gilmer Buckeyes (18) in third place.
Longview is 8-0 while Carthage and Gilmer are sitting at 9-0 and 7-0, respectively.
Rounding out the top five was Texas High (163), Kilgore (154) and Chapel Hill (140).
Undefeated Caddo Mills (8-0) debuted at No. 15 in this week's rankings.
Rusk received votes and is sitting just outside the Top 15.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Timpson (8-0) held on to the No. 1 position, collecting 14 first place votes and 210 points.
Next was Malakoff (7-1) with 193 points, followed by Price-Carlisle (8-0) in third place, tallying 177 points.
Winnsboro (160) and Mount Vernon (156) came in at No. 4 and No. 5.
Class 6A/5A/4A poll
1-Longview (13) 209 8-0
2-Carthage (1) 197 9-0
3-Gilmer 182 7-0
4-Texas High 163 7-1
5-Kilgore 154 7-2
6-Chapel Hill 140 6-2
7-Pleasant Grove 124 6-2
8-Whitehouse 117 7-1
9-Sulphur Springs 100 7-1
10-Lufkin 75 6-3
11-Lindale 60 5-4
12-Van 45 5-3
13-Center 42 5-3
14-Hallsville 36 6-3
15-Caddo Mills 21 8-0
Class 3A/2A/TAPPS
1-Timpson (14) 210 8-0
2-Malakoff 193 7-1
3-Price-Carlisle 177 8-0
4-Winnsboro 160 8-1
5-Mount Vernon 156 8-1
6-Beckville 138 7-1
7-Daingerfield 117 6-2
8-Corrigan-Camden 106 8-0
9-West Rusk 105 6-2
10-Lovelady 74 7-0
11-Joaquin 72 6-2
12-Cayuga 52 8-1
13-Tatum 51 5-3
14-Grace Community 33 7-1
15-Edgewood 22 7-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.