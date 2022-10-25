#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Football Poll-Week 10
With just two weeks left in the regular season for high school football teams, there wasn't a lot of movement in the latest #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Football Poll.

Longview continue to pick up 13 of 14 first place votes to stay atop the Class 6A/5A/4A poll with 209 points.

Carthage, with one first place vote and 197 points, was second followed by the Gilmer Buckeyes (18) in third place.

Longview is 8-0 while Carthage and Gilmer are sitting at 9-0 and 7-0, respectively.

Rounding out the top five was Texas High (163), Kilgore (154) and Chapel Hill (140).

Undefeated Caddo Mills (8-0) debuted at No. 15 in this week's rankings.

Rusk received votes and is sitting just outside the Top 15.

In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Timpson (8-0) held on to the No. 1 position, collecting 14 first place votes and 210 points.

Next was Malakoff (7-1) with 193 points, followed by Price-Carlisle (8-0) in third place, tallying 177 points.

Winnsboro (160) and Mount Vernon (156) came in at No. 4 and No. 5.

Class 6A/5A/4A poll

1-Longview (13)                209     8-0

2-Carthage (1)                  197     9-0

3-Gilmer                           182     7-0

4-Texas High                     163     7-1

5-Kilgore                          154      7-2

6-Chapel Hill                     140      6-2

7-Pleasant Grove               124      6-2

8-Whitehouse                    117      7-1

9-Sulphur Springs              100      7-1

10-Lufkin                            75      6-3

11-Lindale                           60      5-4

12-Van                                45      5-3

13-Center                            42      5-3

14-Hallsville                         36      6-3

15-Caddo Mills                     21       8-0

Class 3A/2A/TAPPS

1-Timpson (14)                  210      8-0

2-Malakoff                         193      7-1

3-Price-Carlisle                   177      8-0

4-Winnsboro                      160       8-1

5-Mount Vernon                 156       8-1

6-Beckville                         138      7-1

7-Daingerfield                    117      6-2

8-Corrigan-Camden            106      8-0

9-West Rusk                       105     6-2

10-Lovelady                         74     7-0

11-Joaquin                           72     6-2

12-Cayuga                           52     8-1

13-Tatum                             51     5-3

14-Grace Community            33     7-1

15-Edgewood                       22     7-1

