BULLARD - Brook Hill slammed Athens, 14-1, on Thursday on the first day of the annual Brook Hill Tournament.
Brook Hill sent nine men in to score in the first inning to put the Hornets in a deep hole early on.
Lex Rich notched the pitching win for brook Hill by hurling 1.2 innings and fiving up just one hit while striking out three.
Tommy Hillard also performed well on the hump. He tossed 2.1 innings and gave up one earned run on three hits. Hollard fanned two and didn't walk anyone.
Jabin Moore, Cade Chesley, Dylan Malone, Lex Rich and Andrew Sims had two hits apiece for the Guards.
Malone and Rich collected three RBI apiece Moore, while Moore and Andrew Sims Each had two hits.
