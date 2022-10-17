Brook Hill comes up short against Dallas Covenant

BULLARD – The Brook Hill School’s, home coming week ended on a bit of a sour note.
The Guard fell to defeat, losing to the Knights from Dallas Covenant, 28-14 in a TAPPS Division 3, District 2 encounter.
The opening stanza, as was the whole game, proved to be a brutal battle in the trenches for the tough and testy, as the two teams felt the other out for a scoreless first period of play highlighted by slobber-knockers, quarterback pressure, and penalty flags.
When the scoring finally got started, it all happened quickly.
Matter-of-fact, it wasn’t until a late 5:23 span late in the second quarter that finally resulted in the game's first points.
Covenant got the first points of the game with 5:52 on the clock in the second stanza as Mark Spangler score his first of two TD’s from 11-yards out.
Down 7-0, after a Maddox Reinke conversion kick for the Knights, Brook Hill answered right back in typical quick-scoring fashion.
It took just two plays and 24-seconds for the Guard answer to even-up the score at 7-7.
Guard speedy wide out, Noah Langemeier hauled in a Jonah McCown pass for a 65-yard catch-and-run, and Mio Engqvist booted the PAT kick true.
Covenant then reeled off two quick scores themselves for a 21-7, halftime advantage that proved to be the difference maker.
The Knights got a one-yard run from Bennett Sands, on the next drive, followed up by another 7-yard run up the middle by Spangler with :20 left before intermission.
Reinke was good on both PAT kicks for a 21-7 halftime ledger.
The Knights were the first to score late in the third quarter, building a three-TD deficit as the clock became an ally for the visitors.
Covenant’s final tally came as wide out, Wes Anderson hauled in a 13-yard TD reception from freshman Bennett Porter, with :29 left in the third quarter for a 28-7 lead.
Brook Hill finished out the scoring with another McCown TD pass as the junior signal caller found senior wide out, Jakob Cermac for a 34-yard score to finish out the scoring in the game.
The speedster, Langemeier had a great game on both sides of the ball with eight catches for 125-yards and the one TD. The jet-footed senior, added in four tackles, two of those for a loss and one interception.
Varvas added three catches for 28-yards.
Pressured all night long, McCown finished the night 16-of-36 for 213 yards, the two TD’s, and gave up one interception.
Sophomore backup, Cam Ryle was 2-for-2 for 13 yards in a relief stint for McCown.
The Knights stingy defense was rough on the ground game for the Guard as senior running back, Ben Varvas was held to 38-yards in nine tries.
McCown was sacked three times for a -13 yards, while Ryle stopped once for a loss of 10-yards.
Defensively Colton Richards led the Guard with 10 tackles, while Jerry Landen and Vargas added eight tackles each, with four tackles for a loss by Landen.
Senior linebacker, Cade Chesley added in seven stops, followed by Kendrick with five tackles, while Luke Middleton, Colton Carson, and Alexamder Huhtaniemi chimed in with four tackles each. Carson also added a interception for the Guard.
This loss slips the Guard season mark at 3-4; and now 1-1 in league play with a tough road test next Friday, as they play at Dallas Christian. The Chargers (6-1; 1-0), are coming off a bye week after trouncing The Knights 47-7, in week seven.
Covenant (6-1; 1-1), will entertain McKinney Christian (2-5; 1-0) next week after the Mustangs bested Shelton (3-4; 0-2), on the road this past Friday night, 51-38.
