Harmoneii Callier, three, proudly displays her watercolor masterpiece, a project recently created while attending Christ the Redeemer School in Jacksonville.
Recycling used markers in water, then pouring the resulting “paint” into spray bottles to create designs, the lesson incorporated science, art and small motor skills into one fun project for children, said school founder Debra McCormick.
Harmoneii is in Brook Tosh's class.
