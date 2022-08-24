Cherokee County commissioners conducted an emergency meeting Wednesday morning, Aug. 24, to consider whether hazardous circumstances continued to exist for a burn ban to remain in place and decided to lift the burn ban.
The ban was originally issued by Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis July 22 and confirmed by commissioners during the July 28 meeting. The ban, effective for 90 days would not have expired until Oct. 28 without action from commissioners.
