...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the low to mid teens tonight.
* WHERE...South central and southwest Arkansas, north central
and northwest Louisiana, deep east and northeast Texas and
southeast Oklahoma.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
