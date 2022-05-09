GRAND SALINE — Troup's season ended on Saturday night in Grand Saline after Mount Vernon topped the Maroon and White, 12-6, in Game 3 of a UIL, Class 3A, Region II, area series.
Troup, who finished its campaign with a 25-9 record, won Game 2, 4-3 in eight innings to force the rubber game.
Mt. Vernon edged Troup, 2-1 in the opener.
“These girls never once gave up on one another,” Troup head softball coach Sam Weeks said. “They left everything that they had on that field. As a coach we try to teach our players to push through things when things get tough an that is exactly what they did. I could not be more to be their coach this season.”
Mt Vernon (24-6-1) moves on to face Queen City in a regional quarterfinal series later this week.
Game 1: Mt. Vernon 2, Troup 1
Mt. Vernon had early success at the plate and took a 2-0 lead after two innings of play.
The game turned into a pitcher's duel between Troup's Lindsay Davis, a right hander, and Mt. Vernon-southpaw Alexa Taylor.
Taylor earned the win in the circle by limiting Troup to one run on six hits over seven frames. She struck out 10 and walked one.
Davis gave up two runs on four hits, while fanning 14 and and walking only one.
Davis had two hits, including a double, for Troup. She also drove in Troup's run.
Tara Wells, Taylor Gillispie and Sarah Neel added base hits for Troup.
Game 2: Troup, 4, Mt. Vernon 3 (8 innings)
Troup scored a run in the top of the eighth inning to push past Mt. Vernon, 4-3, in Game 2.
The Maroons led up until the seventh when Mt. Vernon plated one run to tie the game, 3-3.
Davis earned the win in the circle. She pitch a complete game and allowed three runs (all unearned) on four hits. She struck out 11 and walked 1.
Karsyn Williamson had two hits in the game, and Davis belted a home run and drove in a pair of runs.
Bailey Blanton and Sarah Neel each stroked doubles for Troup.
Game 3: Mt. Vernon 12, Troup 6
Mt. Vernon batters scored seven runs in the first-two frames to take a 7-1 lead going into the third inning.
Trailing 10-1, Troup got hot a the dish late in the game and added five runs in the sixth and seventh innings to close the gap.
Blanton led Troup at the plate by stroking a home run, a double and a single. She also drove in three runs.
Gillispie also went 3-4, which included a triple.
Wells and Neel each had two hits, with Neel driving in a run.
Troup collected 14 hits compared to Mt. Vernon's 11 in the tilt.
Gillispie, a freshman, was the starting pitcher for Troup.
Davis, a senior, came on in relief and worked the final-six innings and struck out eight Mt. Vernon batters.
