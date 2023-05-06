KILGORE - Bullard knocked off Kilgore 5-3 on Friday night at Driller's Stadium in Kilgore to swept the Bulldogs 2-0 in a Class 4A, Region III Bi-district series.
The Panthers, who have won 12 of their last 14 games, will battle either Vidor or Hardin-Jefferson in the Area Round next week.
The Vidor-Hardin-Jefferson series is tied 1-1, with a rubber game set to be played on Saturday.
Kilgore ends the year with a 15-12 worksheet.
