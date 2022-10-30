Class 4A bi-district volleyball: Rusk to open playoffs against Gilmer

TYLER - Rusk's Lady Eagle volleyball team will take on Gilmer in a UIL, Class 4A, Region III, bi-district test at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Tyler High School.
The Lady Eagles (22-17) won their final-four matches of the regular season to finish third in District 18-4A while Gilmer and Carthage tied for second place in District 17-4A. The Lady Buckeyes (21-20) won the playoff seeding match against Carthage, 3-2, to earn the runner-up spot in the post season.
Rusk head volleyball coach Corrina Ford said that GIlmer reminds her of her team in some ways.
"Gilmer looks to be very similar to us in skills and team makeup, so I think it ios going to be a very competitive match," she said.
Ford went on to say that the Lady Eagles are fighters and that they will enter the playoffs with momentum on their side.
"My girls have battled all season," she said. "We have great team chemistry and we are coming off of some big wins, so I have all the faith that they will do well."
The Rusk-Gilmer winner will face either Huffman-Hargraves or Lumberton in the area round later this week.
