TYLER – Jacksonville native Vernon Webb has been named TxDOT – Tyler District Engineer, overseeing an eight county region an the 316 employees that serve it.
He succeeds Glenn Green, who retired in August after more than 34 years of service to TxDOT.
According to a release, Webb – appointed Sept. 1 – oversees the planning, design, construction, operations and maintenance of the state transportation system in Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood counties. Webb, who has spent his entire TxDOT career here – has served as second in command since 2016 as Deputy District Engineer.
“I am extremely honored to be selected for this position,” Webb said. “It’s very humbling to follow the previous leaders of the Tyler District, many of whom I have worked with and respected throughout my career. I look forward to continuing to work with our transportation partners and elected officials to provide much needed transportation improvements for East Texas.”
Webb began working with TxDOT as a summer, spending summers in the Henderson and Jacksonville maintenance offices while attending college. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin in 1995 with a B.S. in civil engineering, Webb began working full-time with the state as an engineering assistant in the Palestine area office.
He continued to advance through the Tyler District with promotions to transportation engineer, Tyler assistant area engineer, Athens area engineer, Tyler area engineer, and director of Transportation, Planning and Development. He also spent four years in the private sector working for a consulting firm where he developed plans for several TxDOT projects.
As Deputy District Engineer, Webb worked with area metropolitan planning organizations and rural planning organizations to deliver projects for east Texas. As Director of TP&D, he helped deliver approximately $1 billion in transportation improvements in the Tyler area. He worked closely with the Tyler and Longview MPO’s, district staff, TxDOT administration and elected officials to find collaborative ways to fund needed projects.
In his work as area engineer, Webb led the completion of the Athens Loop as well as the expansion of US Highway 175 connecting rural east Texas to the DFW Metroplex.
Webb resides in Tyler with his wife Kenya, daughter Kaylee, and son Kyle, who recently went to work for the Atlanta District as an engineering assistant.
