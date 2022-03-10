Lady Tigers upend Harleton as Davis fans 17

HARLETON - Troup batters sliced through Harleton pitching like a warm knife in a tub of butter and Lindsay Davis struck out 17 as Troup coasted to an 11-1 triumph over Harleton on Wednesday night.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday evening, but was moved back a day due to unfavorable weather conditions.
The Lady Tigers (9-3, 2-0) nailed down the win by plating seven runs in the fourth frame.
Tara Wells and Jessie Minnix had three hits apiece in Troup's 14-hit attack.
Haylee Priest, Chloe Haugeberg, Taylor Gillispie, Maddy Griffin and Bailey Blanton produced two hits each for the Lady Tigers.
Griffin stroked a triple and a double while Sarah Neel, Minnix and Gillispie added a double apiece.
Davis pitched a complete game (six innings) and allowed one run on a single hit. She struck out 17 Harleton (3-8, 0-2) batters.
Troup will take on Little River at 2:30 p.m. Thursday and Huntington at 4:00 p.m. in the TASO Tournament at Whitehouse High School.
