Area media outlets have reported Wednesday that University Interscholastic League (UIL) officials have lifted a Friday night broadcast rule for the upcoming high school football season.
While radio stations have been allowed to broadcast the games, other formats – television and digital broadcast – were banned.
Its decision to allow full broadcasts for the single upcoming football season is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the needs of those who opt to not venture out in avoiding exposure to the virus, UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt told media.
Further developments to this story will appear in the June 20 edition of the Jacksonville Progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.