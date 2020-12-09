The Alto Food Pantry is requesting the public’s help in raising funds in order to purchase meat, staples and dairy to be distributed on their Produce Distribution Day scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16, according to a post on the organization’s Facebook page. This Christmas bonus distribution is open to all persons with no registration of residential requirements. Food boxes will be given out beginning at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. or the last box is gone.
Any amount, even as little as $1, is appreciated as the non-profit strives to supply 300 food insecure families with food items for Christmas. As of Saturday, Dec. 5, $580 had been reportedly raised for this goal.
The Thanksgiving fundraiser reportedly helped feed 302 households with two chickens, milk, butter, cheese, juice, fruits and vegetables as well as canned and dry goods.
For those who would like to donate online, there is a Paypal link in the comments under the original post regarding the Christmas fundraiser on Nov. 30. Contributions can also be sent by mail to The Chaparral Center dba Alto Food Pantry, P.O. Box 174, Alto, Texas, 75925. To give a donation in person, stop by The Chaparral Center, located at 176 W, San Antonio Street, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Donations of food items will also be accepted, but arrangements must be made in advance for drop off.
The Alto Food Pantry is registered as a 501(c)3 non-profit and donations are tax deductible. Receipts will be issued upon request.
For questions on how to donate or to make arrangements for a donation of food products, call (936) 465-9797.
The Alto Food Pantry and The Chaparral Center each maintain a Facebook page.
