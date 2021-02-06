Local historian and author, Deborah Burkett, recently spoke to the Jacksonville Garden Club.
The topic of her presentation focused on “significant trees” she had photographed during the making of her newly published book, Remembering Those Buried Beneath the Cedars.
While visiting over 50 pioneer cemeteries from Bonham to Beaumont, she was struck by the majestic cedar trees in old burial grounds. Burkett began researching the courageous struggles of pioneers, stating their stories should not be forgotten, especially at a time when many believe our history is being lost.
Burkett also discussed chapters from the book which feature Sam Houston’s grave site, the burial sites of San Jacinto Veterans and African American graves, including those of slaves.
The Jacksonville Garden Club has long been involved with the preservation of trees in the Jacksonville area, most notably the water oak in Buckner Park.
Another project in the park is their Patriotic Pathway. The Club, along with others in the city, has established an area especially designated to honor veterans of all wars.
