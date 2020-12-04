The Caddo Mounds State Historic Site seeks volunteers to assist in giving Snake Woman’s Garden a winter cleanup from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
Work to be done includes fence repair, weeding, mulching, gourd harvesting and arbor construction. For those who would like to help bur are not capable of physical labor, the site is in need of those willing to process, preserve and label garden seeds.
Some gardening equipment is available at Caddo Mounds, but organizers encourage volunteers to bring their own work gloves and any garden tools they would like to use.
For the sake of COVID safety, it is also requested of volunteers that they bring a sake lunch. Water and canned drinks will be provided.
Masks will be required when social distancing is not possible.
Caddo Mounds would appreciate being informed of the help that will be available. Those intending to work during this winter cleanup are asked to call (936) 858-3221.
