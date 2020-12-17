The First Baptist Church of Mixon invites the community to a fun celebration of the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’s birthday.
All are welcome at the Christmas celebration which is set to begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
The evening will feature Christmas caroling and the lighting of the Christmas tree.
There have been over 40 entries in the yard decorating contest and the winner will be announced.
Hot chocolate, cookies and apple cider will be served, along with s’mores for the children.
For information on First Baptist Church Mixon, visit the website firstmixonbc.church or their Facebook page, First Baptist Church of Mixon.
The church can be reached by calling (903) 842-3776, or via email to first.mixon@gmail.com.
