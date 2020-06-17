LORETTO, PA – Samuel Ghigiarelli, History major from Jacksonville, TX, was named to the Dean's List at Saint Francis University.
Ghigiarelli – who played tennis for Jacksonville College – was among more than 700 students who earned a spot on one of the honors lists for the Spring 2020 semester.
Students who receive an honors distinction must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 3.5 while taking 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades, are recognized on the university's Dean's List.
Saint Francis University (www.francis.edu) in Loretto, PA is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Its mission is to help students grow into compassionate, successful professionals through a culture of generosity, respect, discovery and joy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.