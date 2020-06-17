Youths ages 18 and younger are invited to register for financial literacy camps hosted by A Circle of Ten, Inc. - Network for Collaboration, with registration open through June 26, according to the organization.
Held July 1-15, the free camps will be home-based or held online due to COVID-19 precautions, said program director Peggy Lustig.
This year's offerings include a Money Club for youth ages 5 to 11, for which material will be available at participating libraries, and Money Games for Teens ages 12-18, which has an online option, she said.
Materials are available at Bullard Community Library, Cameron-J Jarvis Troup Municipal Library and Jacksonville Public Library.
At the end of July, a drive-through award ceremony, along with camp store prizes, will be held at the local libraries.
Register at https://circleof10.wufoo.com/forms/p1d0ajdx19gq9ch/ or contact Peggy Lustig, 903-590-0288 or email palustig@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.