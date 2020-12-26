The Rusk Chamber of Commerce created new activities and events for the holiday season while maintaining traditional ones.
New events in 2020 included a downtown tree lighting ceremony, a Hometown Christmas Experience, and a holiday decorating contest.
After decorating the downtown square with lights, the Chamber invited others in Rusk to display their creative sides in the first Chamber sponsored Christmas decoration contest.
The contest was divided into two categories, one for businesses and one for residents. The inaugural contest drew a total of 16 entries, 10 businesses and six residential.
The decorations of each entry were judged by members of the Chamber’s Christmas Committee, which chose the top three winners per category.
In the business category, KOA, 747F.M. 343, earned the top spot; Velvet Revolver, 189 S. Henderson, took second; and The Slab, 133 N. Henderson, was awarded third.
First place winner in the residential category was the McElroy family on E. Johnson. The Gipson family, located on Guinn, received second and the Palmer family, on FM 241, earned third.
The winners were each given yard signs and certificates indicating how they placed in the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.