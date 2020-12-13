Santa Claus will tour the four districts of Jacksonville, one per day, Monday-Thursday, Dec. 14-16.
“City staff, our police department, public and community services and fire department have made special arrangements for Santa Claus to be in town. Santa Claus will be driving by all the houses of Jacksonville,” City Manager Greg Smith announced at the city council meeting Tuesday, Dec. 8.
On Monday night, Dec. 14, Santa will visit District 1; on Tuesday, he’ll visit District 2; Wednesday, District 3; and on Thursday, District 4. Santa’s tour through each district will begin at 6 p.m. nightly with a police and firefighters escort.
No specific routes will be released by the city to preserve the ability to make last minute adjustments if necessary, according to Smith. Also, two routes will be running concurrently to ensure everyone is visited in a timely manner.
“Unfortunately, if the weather turns bad on one of these nights, Santa Claus will not have enough time between now and Christmas to come and reschedule that visit,” Smith said. “If we do get rained out one night, unfortunately Santa Claus will not have time with all of his busy schedule to come back.”
A map of Jacksonville’s four districts is available on the city website at jacksonvilletx.org.
