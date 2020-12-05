Woodland Heights Baptist Church, located at 273 E. Hwy 204 in Jacksonville, is undergoing major renovations. Originally built in 1978, the remodel project which began in November includes major additions and changes to the main building.
“We’ve remodeled the first floor completely and now we’re remodeling the sanctuary and we’re doing the outside as well,” church pastor Kenny Cargill said. “The only part of this building that is not being touched is the second floor in the front half of the building that is above the current Sunday school classes.”
The front entryway will have a new look. The current patio cover will be removed, along with the brick facade. A two-lane, columned porte-cochere will be constructed allowing for better access for handicapped individuals and for during foul weather. It will also provide a definitive front entrance to the building. The stained glass window above the current patio will be removed and featured elsewhere on the property.
The front foyer has been enlarged and the three-foot-six-inch hallways have been expanded to eight feet, allowing for better traffic flow for the church which has had a membership of up to 270 people at times in the past.
The offices, which were once at the front of the main building, had been moved to the fellowship hall. Those will be returned to the main building.
The former chapel has been transformed into two children’s Sunday school classrooms. What was once a racquetball court has been converted into a large meeting space which may also be used as an adult Sunday school class.
“One of the big issues in the church was bathrooms,” Cargill said.
The original bathrooms were two narrow, too tiny. They had two stalls and they were inadequate by today’s standards, no ADA availability or anything like that.”
The restrooms have not only received additional stalls, but have been brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ladies restroom will have four stalls, four sinks, a diaper changing station and a full-length mirror once completed. The men’s room will have three sinks, three stalls and three urinals.
A portion of what was a kitchen has been taken in and used for the bathroom expansion. The wall of the kitchen that was near the side entrance of the building has been removed.
“By doing this, we feel like ti opened up the space, when you walked in, you’re not right on a wall,” Cargill said.
The area of the kitchen that remains will become a coffee bar.
The gym turned sanctuary had a drop ceiling that has been removed. The ceiling is to be spray foamed and painted black. The crossbeams will be painted white as an architectural accent and to match the color of the walls. The carpeting, which covered portions of the walls, will be replaced by Sheetrock and texture with sound panels added to the rear wall.
The platform, which was approximately 15-feet deep, will now extend 25 feet from the wall. It will also be enlarged from 21-feet wide to 40 feet. The baptistery will be replaced and moved from against the wall to a front portion of the stage.
“I like it because the family can be around,” Cargill said. “The closer you are to something, the more you’re participating in it.”
The walls that necessitate a square stage are being angled for stage expansion and better viewing.
With the sanctuary currently under construction, the church meets for regular services in the fellowship hall, which can seat approximately 120 to 150 people.
“Its a little tight, for Sunday school especially, but as far as the service itself, we’ve got enough room in the fellowship hall,” Cargill said.
Construction work is being performed by Jugo Fernandez, Tyler 1 Builders, and is expected to be completed by the second week of January. The church is planning a homecoming style service a couple of weeks after completion to allow them to work out any complications with the sound or lighting systems.
Cargill said members who have not been in attendance will be invited to join in the service celebrating the completed renovations and the public will be invited as well.
His desire is for the Woodland Heights to “truly be a place where all walks of life feel welcome.”
Author's note: Woodland Heights Baptist Church maintains a Facebook page at facebook.com/WHBCJacksonville/. The church can be reached via email to whbcjacksonvillletexas@gmail.com or by phone, (903) 586-6019.
