1,500 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could arrive in county as early as Monday

Cherokee County is scheduled to receive 1,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna this week, and doses could arrive in the county as early as today, according to information released by the Texas Department of Health Services.
The majority of the 460,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine that Texas will be receiving are expected to be delivered prior to e Christmas. In some cases deliveries could possibly take place immediately after Christmas.
Vaccine is scheduled to arrive in Jacksonville, Rusk and Alto.
In Jacksonville, Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy will be receiving 300 doses and CHRISTUS-Trinity Mother Francis will take delivery of 100 doses.
Rusk State Hospital is slated to receive 500 doses, with Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy slated to get 200 doses.
Chapman's Pharmacy and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Skyview Unit, both located in Rusk, are to take possession of 100 doses each.
In Alto, 100 doses are designated for Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy.
One location in Bullard (Smith County), Brookshire's Pharmacy will also receive 100 doses of the vaccine.
The first wave of doses are reserved for front-line health care workers.
On Sunday the Advisory Committee on Implementation Practices recommended to the CDC that those over 75-years-old, and front-line essential workers such as law enforcement offices, fire fighters and teachers be designated to receive immunizations that are included in the second wave of the vaccine distribution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.