125 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday in Cherokee County

Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 surged on Tuesday in Cherokee County and neighboring Anderson and Henderson counties.
There were 125 new cases of the virus confirmed in Cherokee County, which pushed the seven-day average up to 66, on Tuesday.
For the same time period, Henderson County (Athens) logged 208 newly confirmed cases while Anderson (Palestine) checked in at 92.
Other counties of comparable demographics that border Cherokee County, Rusk and Houston counties, recorded 45 and 44 new cases, respectively.
