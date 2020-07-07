16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cherokee County

The Cherokee County Health District (CCHD) confirms that 16 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have been reported in Cherokee County in the past 24 hours.
The county accounts for a total of 250 cases, of which 164 are active. There have been 84 recoveries, and two people have died.
Twenty-two cases are attributed to state facilities in the county, with 228 individuals residing in the county.
There are 140 Jacksonville residents that have contracted the virus. Other towns and their case counts are: Rusk (42), Bullard (16), Alto (9), New Summerfield (9), Reklaw (5), Cuney (4), Troup (4) and Wells (2).
According to the CCHD, 17 cases have involved individuals associated with the Rusk State Hospital and two cases have occurred at state prisons located in the county.
