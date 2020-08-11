41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cherokee County in past 24 hours

Forty-one newly confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Cherokee County, in the past 24 hours according to the latest information received from Cherokee County Public Health.
A total of 1,151 cases have been acknowledged, with recoveries standing at 853, active cases numbering 221 and hospitalizations totaling 75.
The Texas Department of Health Services is reporting seven deaths due to the virus in Cherokee County.
With 516 cases, Jacksonville continues to lead in the total number of cases, followed by the Texas Department Criminal Justice (Rusk prisons) at 226.
Rusk residents account for 168 cases, while 75 people affiliated with the Rusk State Hospital have contracted COVID-19.
The 21-30 age group leads in the total number of confirmed cases (171, 14.9%), while the 41-50s (142, 12.3%) and the 51-60 (135, 11.7%) segment follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.