5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Smith County; numbers up in Gregg too

CORRECTION: The number of COVID-19 cases in Wood County is one. Due to a reporting error, the number was originally stated as three.
TYLER — Five new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported to NET Health on Wednesday night, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 47.
On Wednesday Gregg County recorded its seventh case of the virus, while the number of cases in Wood County grew to three.
All of the patients that are a part of Wednesday's new cases are self-isolating at their respective residences at this time.
Most of the new cases were attributed to community spread; although one individual was reported to have contracted the virus after coming in close contact with a person that was previously confirmed to have COVID-19.
