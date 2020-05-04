9 additional COVID-19 virus cases confirmed in Smith County

A total of 155 people have been confirmed to have contracted coronavirus (COVID-19) in Smith County after nine new cases were logged on Monday, according to NET Public Health.
One hundred and twenty eight of those cases are in Tyler, seven are located in Flint, with Whitehouse and Lindale having six cases apiece.
Bullard and Troup each have a pair of confirmed cases, while Hideaway, Winona, Arp and a rural spot in the county near Mineola all report one case each.
