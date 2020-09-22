A dozen new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cherokee County

Twelve newly reported cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported late Tuesday afternoon by Cherokee County Public Health (CCPH).
Since March, 1,534 residents of the county have been diagnosed with the virus.
Cherokee County's death count has increased by one and now stands at 29.
Recoveries number 1,489, with 104 hospitalizations being reported.
Jacksonville is home to 734 patients, while Rusk (234) and Alto (76) follow.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has recorded 239 cases in its facilities in the county, while 100 positive cases have been attributed to the Rusk State Hospital.
The 21-30 age group accounts for the most cases, 220 (14.3%), followed by the 41-50s (202, 13.2%) and the 51-60s (192, 8.6%).
CCPH indicated that there are 412 active probable cases and 186 total probable cases.
