Abbott orders closure of dining areas, schools and more through April 3

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday took action to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus across Texas, issuing an executive order that will close restaurants, schools and other places.
During a news conference at the Capitol, Abbott announced an executive order that will limit social gatherings to 10 people, prohibit eating and drinking at restaurants and bars while still allowing takeout, close gyms, ban people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care and temporarily close schools. The executive order is effective midnight Friday through midnight April 3, Abbott said.
The executive order reflects federal guidance that came out earlier this week.
He said the response was based on a rapidly evolving situation, noting that, for example, there were 39 confirmed cases in Texas when he made his initial disaster declaration six days ago and now there are more than 140 cases.
