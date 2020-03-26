CHEROKEE COUNTY – Two local runoff elections have been delayed until July 14 because of a viral threat.
Originally slated for May 26, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the new date Friday, citing “the state’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19” – the illness caused by the novel coronavirus – as the reason for the delay.
Meanwhile, local officials will use new information to plan accordingly, said Cherokee County Elections Administrator Shannon Cornelius.
“We are currently waiting on a new Election Law calendar to get approved and sent to us from the (Texas) Secretary of State,” she said, adding that residents who are interested in voting “should not wait until the last minute to register to vote or change information on your current registration.”
In Cherokee County, the March 3 Super Tuesday primary resulted in two local runoff elections among Republican candidates.
According to the Cherokee County Elections Department, a runoff election occurs if there is no majority winner with a candidate receiving at least 51 percent of the votes. Per Texas Election Code, “the candidates in a runoff election are the candidates who receive the highest and second highest number of votes in the main election or who tie for the highest number of votes.”
The March 3 primary drew 9,643 of Cherokee County's 28,025 registered voters, election officials said.
A hotly contested sheriff's race – comprised of all Republican candidates – was narrowed from a field of five to two: Brent Dickson and Eric Long. According to official primary results, Dickson received 3,396 – 44.46 percent – votes, while Long garnered 2,283 – or 29.89 percent – votes.
Candidates Johnathan Rhodes received 770 votes (10.08 percent), while Ben Ellis received 692 votes (9.06 percent) and Roy Cavazoz Jr., 497 votes (6.51 percent).
In a three-way race for county tax assessor-collector in the Republican primary, Shonda McCutcheon Potter and Dana Nolley Chancey received the most votes, and will face each other in the July 14 runoff.
Official voting results for Cherokee County tax assessor-collector included: Potter, 3,385 or 47.42 percent of the vote; Chancey, 2,321 (32.51 percent) votes; and Blaine Verhelle, 1,433 (20.07 percent) votes.
In response to a threat posed by the contagious respiratory virus, on March 13, Gov. Abbott declared a state of disaster for all counties in Texas.
Approximately a week later, on March 19, the governor issued an executive order – effective through April 3 – that mandates social distancing to help prevent the spread of the disease. This includes no social gatherings of 10 or more people; no indoor dining, drinking or use of facilities where large numbers of people gather; limited visitation of nursing homes, retirement and long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance; and the closure of schools.
According to the Office of the Texas Governor website, the order “does not prohibit people from visiting a variety of places, including grocery stores, gas stations, parks, and banks, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”
The order “does not mandate sheltering in place,” the site added. “All critical infrastructure will remain operational, domestic travel will remain unrestricted, and government entities and businesses will continue providing essential services.”
Locally, on March 19, Cherokee County officials issued a declaration of local disaster for public health emergency, effective immediately.
The county courthouse remains open, with modifications, allowing the public “to have access to certain open proceedings, such as state-mandated court hearings, that occur in the courthouse,” according to a letter from County Judge Chris Davis.
All essential services such as the sheriff’s department and Emergency Management will operate as usual, the letter stated.
Meanwhile, “each elected official or department head is the sole authority for limiting or closing or modifying the business of their offices,” the letter noted.
Cornelius reminded residents that “until this is over, our office is closed to the public.”
