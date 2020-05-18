Abbott says childcare services can reopen; bars on Fri. as well as 50% capacity at eateries

Texas is heading in the right direction according to Governor Greg Abbott, citing the continued drop in the number of positive COVID-19 tests that are coming back (as a percentage of all the tests administered) and of a steady fall in the number of hospitalizations due to the virus.
Abbott said via a teleconference from Austin that effective today (Monday) all personal service businesses, childcare services (including Boys and Girls Club, YMCA) can reopen, as well as offices that are located with an office complex.
There are restrictions for both, with the governor stressing that “as we open up (Texas) we must put safety and health first.”
On Friday (May 22) bars, clubs, wine tasting rooms and micro breweries can open at 25 percent capacity. Bowling allys and skating rinks can open on Friday, also.
Restaurants can increase their capacity from 25 to 50 percent of listed capacity on Friday, as long as social distancing can take place.
Abbott gave the green light to youth sports camps, including youth baseball and softball beginning on May 31. Parents will be allowed to sit as spectators at the game as long as social distancing can be practiced.
On the same day all summer camps, including Vacation Bible Schools, Boy Scouts and 4-H can open up.
Abbott also stated that professional sports can return on May 31. No spectators will be allowed to attend games.
The start date for summer school will be June 4. School district will make the decisions to open for the summer on an individual basis.
All openings are contingent upon safe distancing practices being practiced.
Due to a large number of coronavirus cases in the Amarillo and El Paso areas, reopening will be pushed back one week.
The delay affects just five counties.
Abbott assured Texans that with the “further opening of business, every decision was unanimous by our team of medical experts.”
