Abbott warns of possible lock down if Texans fail to wear masks

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said during interviews with three television stations, including CBS-19 in Tyler, that if Texans fail to adhere to his statewide mask policy, the step could be another economic lock down.
The state should prepare to see an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases next week, Abbott said.
“Things will get worse, and let me explain why,” he told KLBK TV in Lubbock. “The deaths that we’re seeing announced today and yesterday — which are now over 100 — those are people who likely contracted COVID-19 in late May.
“The worst is yet to come as we work our way through that massive increase in people testing positive.”
Abbott advised that his determination for Texans to wear masks while in public was difficult for him to make.
“The public needs to understand this was a very tough decision for me to make,” Abbott told KLBK of his face mask mandate. “I made clear that I made this tough decision for one reason: It was our last best effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. If we do not slow the spread of COVID-19 … the next step would have to be a lock down.”
Almost 80 counties in the state have decided to to abide by the order to wear masks. Other counties have refused to enforce the mandate.
“It’s disappointing,” Abbott told CBS-19 in Tyler of government entities who defy his mandate.
“If we do not all join together and unite in this one cause for a short period of time of adopting the masks, it will lead to the necessity of having to close Texas back down,” Abbott said.
