ABC News reports U.S. Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID-19

According to ABC News, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, has test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
He apparently tested positive during a pre-screen at the White House. Gohmert was scheduled to fly with President Donald Trump and other officials from the state to West Texas on Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday the 66-year-old Gohmert took part in a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee that also took place on Tuesday. He was not wearing a mask while in the hearing room.
He has a reputation for talking with Capitol colleagues while not following social distancing guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.