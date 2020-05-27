Additional quantities of remdesivir headed to some East Texas hospitals

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is shipping seven additional cases of the antiviral drug remdesivir to five hospitals located in Gregg, Smith and Nacogdoches counties in East Texas.
The announcement came late Tuesday from Governor Greg Abbott's office.
These cases have been provided to DSHS through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. This will bring the total number of cases distributed by DSHS to Texas hospitals to 484. Last week, DSHS distributed six initial cases across the East Texas region.
"The Lone Star State continues to prioritize the health of our fellow Texans and ensure that medical providers across the state have the supplies needed to respond to COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I am grateful to our partners at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing these cases of remdesivir to communities across the state of Texas. Texas will continue to act swiftly to provide for our hospitals, secure treatment for patients, and slow the spread of COVID-19."
Remdesivir has shown promise in early trials in speeding up the recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The medication is being distributed according to COVID hospitalizations at the county level to ensure it is getting to where it is most needed.
