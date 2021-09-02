Alto ISD classes dismissed through Monday

ALTO — The Alto Independent School District has canceled all classes, as well as extracurricular activities (games and practices), from Thursday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 6 according to Kelly West, Alto ISD Superintendent.
This is due to a large number of COVID-19 absences in the district.
In a release, West said that all Alto ISD facilities will undergo a deep cleaning during the period of time that classes are dismissed.
District officials have determined this to be in the best interest of the students, staff and the community.
West encouraged all Alto students and their families to wear face covering for the next several days to help in the mitigation of the virus.
Alto is one of at least 15 East Texas school districts that have made the decision to temporarily halt classes due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases.
