Alto ISD reaffirms its commitment to students during these challenging times

ALTO — Alto Independent School District will continue its weekly meal bags to children (ages 18 and under) and will continue to provide instructional resources on a bi-weekly basis.
The district will use as many prepackaged foods as possible to go along with various fresh fruits and vegetables in its meals.
Fresh fruits and vegetables should be washed thoroughly before consuming.
AISD said in a release that it is their belief that there is no more risk to their families in picking up the weekly meal bags than picking up groceries at local markets.
The bi-weekly instructional resources will continue to be offered both online and in a paper-based format. Paper packets are now a Weekly Activity Board that will be distributed via Remind, or mailed home.
Individuals may choose to quarantine their mail for 3-5 days to guard against transmission of germs.
Online resources are posted every two weeks on the district’s new site. The site may be accessed by going to www.alto.esc7.net and clicking on the red banner at the top of the home page.
Both the weekly meal program and the bi-weekly instructional resource program are optional and are not required.
Parents/guardians are reminded to only pick up meal bags if they are comfortable with the amount of risk it involves.
Likewise, students should use the instructional resources if it works for their family.
AISD's top priority continues to be the health and wellness of its students and families.
