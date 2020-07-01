Alto mayor briefs citizens on COVID-19 issues

ALTO — Jimmy Allen, Mayor, City of Alto, informed the town's citizens of the latest happenings regarding COVID-19 in a letter that was dated July 1.
Allen said that as of Tuesday, there was only one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Alto.
Allen urged residents to follow the guidelines released by the Center for Disease Control, adhere to Governor Gregg Abbott's Executive Orders and to take preventive measures (wearing a face mask, covering coughs/sneezes, practice social distancing) to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We want to make it clear that it is important that everyone please stay home and only travel for essential items,” Allen said.
