GALLATIN – This year's Gopher Fest – originally slated for April 11 – has been canceled, according to Gallatin Mayor Juanita Cotton.
“We have decided to cancel our 2020 Gopher Fest. As much as we would love to go forward, we feel it would be unfair to expose anyone to the possibility of contracting the virus at our event,” she said, adding that organizers are “tentatively planning to incorporate all of the Gopher Fest events into our Fall Fest coming up in October.
“Since we do not know what will be happening then, we will be getting in touch with all of you at a later date,” Cotton said. “I would like to thank each of you for your interest and continuing support of our event over the years. It is through people like you that we have been able to keep our event active. Keep yourself and your family safe and we will survive this.”
