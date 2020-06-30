Application filing period extended for Pandemic EBT program

AUSTIN — Feeding Texas applauded a decision by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to extend an application deadline for a new program that could provide families with up to $1 Billion in food assistance during the COVID-19 crisis.
Applications for the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program will now be accepted through July 31st. Households with children who would have received free or reduced-price lunch if schools had not closed early may be eligible for a one-time benefit of $285 per child. Families can learn more about applying by calling a state hotline at 833-613-6220, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Standard Time.
"As of last week, only seventy percent of eligible families had applied for this important benefit," said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. "That means there is roughly $300 million in federal food aid at risk of being left on the table."
State data shows that the greatest number of eligible families who have not yet applied reside in Houston, Dallas and the Rio Grande Valley. This unclaimed food aid represents missed meals for kids, and missed economic activity for local food retailers.
"We are grateful to USDA, HHSC and the Texas Department of Agriculture for doing so much to keep kids nourished and ready to learn," said Cole. "If we want to emerge stronger from this health and economic crisis, we need to make sure every Texan can afford to eat."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.