Area school districts winning battle against COVID-19 according to state report

The Department of State Health Services released its first report Thursday where COVID-19 cases by
school district were reported.
The on-line report lists the number of positive student cases by grade and also shows how many members of the district staff have tested positive for the virus, among other information that is available.
Cherokee County and Southern Smith County school districts seem to be doing a good job in their respective quests to keep students and staff free from COVID-19.
Jacksonville, the largest school district in the area, reported 11 new cases in the past week involving students, while five staff members have tested positive during the same time frame.
Year-to-date, 30 students and 13 staff members in the district have been stricken with the virus.
Twenty of the district's total cases have involved students in grades 7-12.
Alto ISD reported two students and two staff members as having tested positive in the past week, bringing the district total to 10 students and three staff members cumulative.
Troup had one student test positive last week, bringing its cumulative total to two students and one staff member.
School districts in Bullard and New Summerfield had one student each test positive in the past seven days.
No staff members in either district came down with the illness in the last week.
Year-to-date, one student and one staff member have contracted COVID-19 at New Summerfield, while Bullard reports a lone student as having the disease.
Rusk and Wells did not submit figures.
