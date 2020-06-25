AUSTIN – A 23-year-old Austin man charged in connection with vandalism and damage caused to the Texas State Capitol during a May 30 protest remains in Travis County Jail, according to DPS officials.
Keegan Dalton Godsey was arrested Tuesday without incident for felony criminal mischief, riot and interference with public duties, according to a release from the agency.
“During the (May 30) incident, a number of protestors intentionally damaged the historic Texas State Capitol building, monuments and fixtures, as well as DPS patrol vehicles. Several DPS troopers also were injured during the riot,” the release stated.
DPS special agents initiated an investigation, reviewing hundreds of hours of videos from various media platforms, surveillance camera footage, law enforcement databases and open source information during the past several weeks, resulting in a warrant for Godsey's arrest.
At this time, “DPS is working with Capital Area Crime Stoppers to locate several individuals who were captured on video and in photos during an active assault on DPS troopers” at approximately 3:30 p.m. during the May 30 protest, the release stated.
DPS officials are encouraging those with information about this specific event or of those involved are urged to contact Capital Area Crime Stoppers. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
Contact Crime Stoppers at 800-893-TIPS (8477) or 512-472-TIPS (8447); online at www.austincrimestoppers.org; or by mobile app: P3 Tips.
