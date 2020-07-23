BACK IN SESSION: JISD Back to School plan revealed

Dr. Chad Kelly, Superintendent of Jacksonville ISD, says JISD is moving forward with plans to reopen schools in August. Staff will report back on August 10, and students will return for instruction on August 18, 2020. We are committed to providing the most up to date guidance from State and Local authorities pertaining to COVID-19. We also have a dedicated Leadership Team implementing massive health and safety protocols, while providing students with the rigorous instruction they are accustomed to.
Families within JISD will have a choice for instruction this year. Our two options are On-Campus Instruction or Remote Instruction (virtual). Our Back to School Plan reviews both of these options and includes a link for families to choose the option they prefer. While our teachers and staff are eager to have students back on campus, we understand that for some families, the Remote Learning platform may be the best solution at this time. Regardless of the learning platform chosen, we will support the decision and we are committed to providing every student an excellent education in either platform.
The link for the Instructional Choice Form is on our website at jisd.org, as well as included in the Back to School document. We ask parents to submit this for before August 4, 2020. After that date, families will be required to wait until September 8 to make a change.
While we all know this year may generate unforeseen circumstances, we are up to the challenge and eager to get our students back in effective instructional settings. Since the March closure, our team has worked tirelessly to plan, strategize, change plans, update and review every area for safely opening our district for students and staff, while simultaneously providing two exceptional learning options. JISD is appreciative of our community, and the patience and partnership our parents and students have demonstrated through this unbelievably difficult time.
We will get through this crisis, and we look forward to the time we are all together again.
JISD Back to School Plan
www.jisd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?.uREC_ID=1798784&type=d&pREC_ID=1978148
