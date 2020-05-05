Beginning on Friday, barber shops, hair salons, nail spas and tanning salons may reopen in Texas.
Governor Greg Abbott revealed the information in a mid-afternoon video conference on Tuesday.
Gymnasiums and exercise facilities, along with non-essential manufacturing, will be permitted to open on May 18.
There are a number of restrictions for all of the businesses listed above to be able to open.
In hair cutting facilities, stylists' work stations must be six feet apart, only one customer can be served by a stylist at a time and customers are urged to book appointments, as opposed to walking in. Those waiting for services inside the shop/salon must be able to keep a six-foot distance between themselves and others. If unable to do so, they must wait outside of the shop, or in their vehicles.
Customers and stylists are encouraged to wear masks.
Gyms and exercise facilities can operate at 25 percent capacity. All equipment must be sanitized after each use and customers must wear gloves that cover the hands and fingers while working out.
Six-foot social distancing guidelines must be followed and if equipment is brought in from outside the gym, such as a yoga mat, it must be sanitized before and after use.
Non-essential manufacturing plants must also return at 25 percent capacity and practice all strategies of social distancing.
Gov. Abbott said that his committee of experts is still working on plans that would allow bars to be able to reopen.
The governor issued a clarification that allows funerals, memorial services, burials and weddings to fall under the same guidelines as church services with limited seating arrangements.
Another clarification now states that beaches, lakes, rivers and rafting operations be considered as a park when it comes to reopening policies.
Texas Education Agency chairman Mike Morath presented graduation guidelines for the states' public schools during the video conference.
Beginning June 1, graduations may be held in outdoor stadiums, with a number of guidelines in place.
Included in the policies is seating of graduates a sufficient distance apart on the field, with limited guest, or no guests at all, non-medical grade masks with the school logo being provided for each graduate and staggering the release of students and guests to prevent congregating in the parking lot following the ceremony.
Virtual graduations and vehicle ceremonies can take place beginning on May 15.
No indoor graduation ceremonies are permitted at this time.
Additionally, between May 15 and May 31 an outdoor ceremony will be permitted in a rural county that has an attestation as described in the Texans Helping Texans: The Governor's Report to Open Texas” that remains in effect seven days prior to the ceremony.
Cherokee County currently has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19, well above the five allowable cases included in the “Open Texas” manuel.
